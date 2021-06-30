Periclis Pericleous Sells 31,900 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Stock

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE EXPR opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Express by 607.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Express during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Express by 99.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Express by 192.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 175,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 115,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.