Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 216,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Motion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOTN. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

MOTN opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

