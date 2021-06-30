Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 320,950 ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 320,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOBU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

