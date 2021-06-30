Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 400,000 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $4,236,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $2,958,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $165,000.

NASDAQ:VPCBU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

