Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $3.50 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $310,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTDU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

