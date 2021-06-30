Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 270,500 Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 270,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $28,757,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

