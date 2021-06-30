Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 300,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $11,399,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $1,981,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $1,984,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $1,485,000.

CFVIU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

