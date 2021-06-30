Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 380,000 Shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.93% of Capitol Investment Corp. V worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAP. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

CAP opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. Capitol Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Capitol Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

