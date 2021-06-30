Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €150.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €187.25 ($220.29).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €187.55 ($220.65) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €177.63.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.