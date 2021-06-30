Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €187.25 ($220.29).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI stock opened at €187.55 ($220.65) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s 50 day moving average is €177.63.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.