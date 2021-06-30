Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.