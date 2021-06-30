Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 370 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 370 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $12,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 883,860 shares in the company, valued at $31,005,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 24,131 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $856,409.19.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 200 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,294 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $328,171.14.

On Thursday, June 17th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $115,939.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $452,797.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.