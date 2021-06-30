Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of PM opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

