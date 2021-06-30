Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 3.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $99.02. 140,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,171. The stock has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

