PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Hits One Day Volume of $617,380.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $617,380.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

