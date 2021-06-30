PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.