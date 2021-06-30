Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,511.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.35 million and $5,511.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00398289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002992 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.17 or 0.01354484 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,958,899 coins and its circulating supply is 428,698,463 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

