Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

PINS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.01. 137,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,698. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,298.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 844,440 shares of company stock worth $59,006,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

