Pioneer Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 7th (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Pioneer Merger’s (OTCMKTS:PACXU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Pioneer Merger had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Pioneer Merger’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS PACXU opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23. Pioneer Merger has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

