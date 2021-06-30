Pizza Market Cap Tops $1.69 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $3,332.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.97 or 0.01455650 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

