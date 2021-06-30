Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,735,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,390,775 in the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. Research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.