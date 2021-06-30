PlayAGS (AGS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PlayAGS (NYSE: AGS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/23/2021 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/22/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/11/2021 – PlayAGS is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company's product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. "

6/3/2021 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2021 – PlayAGS had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – PlayAGS had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 22,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,336. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.54.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 489.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

