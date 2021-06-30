Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of PLTK opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 101.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $248,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

