Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $863.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce $863.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $806.40 million to $897.36 million. Plexus posted sales of $857.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.21. Plexus has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $101.17.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

