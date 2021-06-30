Portsea Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,073,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,000. BTRS makes up approximately 8.3% of Portsea Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $141,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BTRS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,716. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

