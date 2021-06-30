Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 563.6% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 989,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBTS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powerbridge Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 231,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

