Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, an increase of 3,336.5% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.