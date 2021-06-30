Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, an increase of 3,336.5% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.79.
About Powertap Hydrogen Capital
