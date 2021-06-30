Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.93. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,039.09% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
