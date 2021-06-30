Premier Foods plc Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

PRRFY opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.73.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

