Premier Foods plc (PRRFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on August 13th

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. Premier Foods has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12.
About Premier Foods
