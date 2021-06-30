Premier Foods plc (PRRFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on August 13th

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. Premier Foods has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

