Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Position Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 146.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

