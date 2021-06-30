Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives $17.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $21,272,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth $11,001,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,157 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 824,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 588,319 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 1,292,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,160. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

