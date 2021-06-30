Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of Pro Medicus stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

