ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Short Interest Update

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PBYA opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. ProBility Media has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
ProBility Media Company Profile
