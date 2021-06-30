ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Short Interest Update

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBYA opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. ProBility Media has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

ProBility Media Company Profile

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.

