Propy (PRO) Price Hits $0.18

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Propy has a market cap of $12.91 million and $177,635.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Propy has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00656885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038497 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

