Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.83. Provention Bio shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 5,347 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on PRVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

