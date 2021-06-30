Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vericel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $165,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Vericel stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 722.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

