Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 229.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 174,937 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

