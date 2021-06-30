Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91,442 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on WING. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

