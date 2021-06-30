PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.65 Million

Equities analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post $105.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.50 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $75.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $489.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.04 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $747.91 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,303. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.01.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

