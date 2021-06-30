Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PCMC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23. Public Company Management has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.68.
About Public Company Management
