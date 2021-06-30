Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PCMC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23. Public Company Management has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

About Public Company Management

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

