Public Index Network Price Hits $0.0464 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $7,325.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00138278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00168804 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,302.81 or 0.99865057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

