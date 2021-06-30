Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHOJY remained flat at $$21.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

