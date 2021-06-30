Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,621,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,231 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

PEG stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

