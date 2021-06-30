Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.26 Million

Brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce sales of $10.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $49.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $76.92 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million.

Several research analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.39.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,034.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 749,188 shares of company stock worth $32,621,791. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

