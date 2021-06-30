PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PulteGroup have outperformed the industry so far this year. Also, earnings estimates have been trending north over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s growth potential. Solid housing market momentum, prudent land investment strategy, focus on entry-level buyers and protecting liquidity as well as efficient management of cash flows have been benefiting PulteGroup. The housing market rebound on the back of low interest rates will drive the company. Given improving demand conditions post pandemic-driven shutdowns, the company increased investment in both land development and the purchase of new land assets. Notably, the company’s return on equity (ROE) indicates efficiency in using its shareholders’ funds and the company’s ability to generate profit with minimum capital usage.”

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.31.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.