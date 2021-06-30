PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $50.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,416.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

