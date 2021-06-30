Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Up 374.3% in June

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 374.3% from the May 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PUYI opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Puyi has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

