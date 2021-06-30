PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of PVH opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.00. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

