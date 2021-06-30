Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hanmi Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $581.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

